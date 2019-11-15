True gent Henry is ready to send his team out racing

Not only do you find a few horses to keep on side throughout the winter, but I always feel like I’ve learnt something new about the game when I drive away.

A font of knowledge, who always has a good story to tell, Henry is one of racing’s true gents.

If you are a regular racegoer at Ludlow, Henry’s thoughts on his horses here could be plenty useful.

Stoney Mountain: He will probably go chasing due to who owns him. Whether or not he takes in a hurdle race beforehand, I don’t know. We will see what the ground is doing closer to the time.

Spider’s Bite: Ran very well at Ascot last year and was unfortunate at Ludlow. He’s back in and has started cantering.

Chilli Filli: She probably has a good handicap mark, but needs good ground. I think we are probably going to go over fences with her but again, whether or not we take in a handicap hurdle first, I don’t know. A beautiful mare who is very well put together.

Honest Vic: Just about clung on at Market Rasen a few weeks back. A frustrating horse last year who threw away victory more than once. He hasn’t got a temperament as such so I’m not sure why he was so ‘jumpy’ last year. Hopefully that is now behind him.

Lygon Rock: Disappointing last year after a positive run first time out. He had a major problem with ulcers last year so we have had a real go at those through the summer and he has returned a huge, heavy horse. He is another who is going chasing, but may just have a run in a hurdle.

Whatmore: I was keen to run him at the start of the ‘new season’ as he was so fresh. So we did, and he won at Market Rasen. He gets quite strong and it’s very hard to know how good he is. He could be very good, I just don’t know.

Rapper: I think he too, will run in a hurdle just because I think his mark could be quite attractive. He will go chasing after that.

Black Tulip: A remarkable achievement of mine not to win a mares’ chase with her last year. She definitely needs to go left-handed and prefers better ground. She will remain Mares handicap chasing.

Head To The Stars: He has plenty of ability, but has problems with his jumping. He may end up going back over hurdles.

Innocent Touch: I don’t think he likes chasing so he may remain over hurdles. A good horse.

Bellatrix Lestrange: We schooled her last season and for a horse quite small, she is deadly accurate over a hurdle. We probably won’t have time to run her again in a bumper before the really good mares come out so will probably go over hurdles.

Teme Spirit: Disappointing last year after such a promising bumper run. She gets herself in such a state before the race, it is hard to to keep a lid on her. We will persevere with her.

Flashjack: There is no ground soft enough for this lad. He is not back in yet, but we will be waiting for the soft ground obviously.

Jimmy The Digger: Not sure what happened at Sandown with him, but it seemed to affect him at Chepstow. He needs to learn to settle before we send him chasing.

Atlanta Ablaze: My thinking at the moment is to aim at the Charlie Hall with the mares’ allowance. It’s a race that always cuts up, so we may take our chance as she was so impressive last year.

Whoopsey: Ran well first time, not so good last time. She works nicely and will go hurdling.

Back To The Thatch: Just going to drop him back in trip and class to see how he gets on. I think he will be better carrying top weight in a poor race than bottom weight in a good race.

Laxey: Probably a very talented horse. Ran on well over two miles at Warwick last year. He does have issues with his wind, but if we can keep a lid on that he will win races.

It’s Probably Me: She will go hurdling and I think she is quite good. Won at Southwell before running well under a penalty at Bangor. I don’t know how good she is, but she does work well.

Rock On Tiger: Ran well in a couple of bumpers and, if I’m honest, I thought he would win one. He looked like he would win at Bangor, but hit the front and did very little. We perhaps overcooked him last term, but he shows enough boot to win a bumper.