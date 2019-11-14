Rutter begins quest for record ninth Macau GP win

The Bridgnorth veteran is already the most successful racer of all time around the 3.8-mile Guia street circuit having claimed eight wins.

Rutter, 47, will line up for the 53rd Macau GP alongside defending champion Peter Hickman, who will be in Bathams Racing colours once more.

Peter Hickman celebrates winning the 2018 Macau Grand Prix, with runner up and team-mate Michael Rutter. Picture: Stephen Davison

The team has also welcomed one of Chinese province's largest integrated resort operators, MGM, as a sponsor for the race.

Rutter will be riding his iconic Honda RC213V MotoGP bike – which proved to be a real fan's favourite last year when the claimed second place last year – under the MGM by Bathams Racing banner.

Hickman will be competing on a BMW S1000RR superbike, prepared by his usual Smiths Racing team, as he looks to add to his tally of three wins.

This year is also special one for the Macau province as 2019 marks 20 years since the former colony of the Portuguese Empire was transferred to China, as a special administrative region (SAR).

Rutter in action at Fisherman's Bend during the first practice session at the 2017 Macau Grand Prix. Picture: Stephen Davison

Rutter said: “The Macau Grand Prix has been such a big part of my career, the thought of not rounding off a race season without going to race there just doesn't enter my head.

"It's such a unique place and race. It's hard not to be drawn in by it and want to keep going back.

"I'll be taking my Honda RCV along again this year to try and beat my temporary team-mate Peter Hickman again.

"I just missed out last year, but I'll have another good go at it this year.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to MGM for joining us for the Macau Grand Prix at the 20th anniversary of the Macau SAR, as well as all the teams regular sponsors and Smiths Racing for making it possible to approach the event with such a strong line up of riders and machinery.”

Grant Bowie, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, added: "We are proud to have such stellar line-up with last year's first and second place riders again this year, showing our keen support for the grand prix, the most well-known sports event in Macau.

Rutter in action during the 50th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix. Picture: Tony Goldsmith

"While we are all looking forward to the performance of world's fastest road racer, Peter Hickman, Michael Rutter will celebrate his 30 years of racing and 25th anniversary of his legend at the Guia Circuit under the sponsorship of MGM.

"I wish the MGM by Bathams Racing Team a special victory at the 20th anniversary of the Macau SAR."

The Macau GP started with practice today, with qualifying tomorrow and the race on Saturday.