Grace Garbett taking to ice for Team GB duty
Shropshire’s Grace Garbett will head off to Scotland this week to compete for Great Britain Under-18 women’s ice hockey team in a Four Nations tournament.
The team will face national squads from Spain, Poland and Iceland in the competition taking place in Dumfries over the weekend. Great Britain take on Spain in the opening clash on Friday afternoon.
This tournament will help the GB coaches to name their squad to travel to Poland for next year’s World Championships.
The sixteen-year-old Thomas Telford School sixth former plays club ice hockey for Telford Tigers Under-18s and Solihull Vixens Elite Women.
She was part of the Under-18 World Championship bronze medal-winning team in January and has also previously been named as one of the youngest members of the GB Women’s senior squad, attending regular training camps in Sheffield.
