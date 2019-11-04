Rutter heads to Macau for the season finale

The Macau GP returns next weekend and once again Michael Rutter will be flying out to the Chinese province aiming to add to his record eight wins around the 3.8-mile Guia street circuit.

Bridgnorth's Rutter will be forming a formidable team with three-time winner and 2018 champion Peter Hickman, with the pair competing under the Bathams MGM Racing banner.

Rutter, 47, who finished second last year – taking his number of podiums to an incredible 19, and making it a one-two for the Bathams team – flew out with the team today.

Peter Hickman, Michael Rutter and the rest of the team celebrated a one-two last year. Picture: Stephen Davison

He will be riding a fan's favourite, the MotoGP-spec Honda RCV, in an attempt to keep pace with Hickman's brand-new BMW S1000RR superbike, which he rode to sixth in the British Superbike (BSB) championship and to victory at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster GP.

"Peter will be riding the same Smith BMW he rides in BSB but with Bathams colours and I'll be on the Honda RCV," said Rutter.

"We took the Honda testing at Donington Park and it went pretty well, actually.

"We could only get out for a limit number of laps but we think some of the changes we've made, particularly to the electrics, have made a difference and given us a bit more power.

"But you never really know until you race it properly. Set up wise, it's in between a road and a circuit race. It's usually quite a smooth track although there were a few bumps last year.

"The reason for taking the Honda was because it was the only way to try and compete with Peter.

"He's on a brand-new BMW superbike, which hasn't even reached it's potential yet, so to take our superstock BMW would not have worked.

"At least the Honda might give us a chance but he's been in such good form again."

The street circuit always throws up some superb racing and here Rutter negotiations the notorious Fisherman's Bend. Picture: Stephen Davison

The 53rd Macau GP will include a stellar line up including 16-time TT winner and former Macau winner Ian Hutchinson, who has been entered under the Milwaukee by SMT BMW banner, and 23-time TT winner John McGuinness, who last won at Macau in 2001.

Australian David Johnson will partner McGuinness at the Paul Bird team on the new Ducati Panigale V4 R, which secured a one-two in the BSB championship this year, as well as TT winner Lee Johnston's Ashcourt Racing outfit, which has added a second BMW for Gary Johnson.

"There are a few riders to look out for but either way I'll be pushing for a podium again, which would be nice to get at my young age."

This year's Macau Grand Prix will take place from November 16-17.

Rutter also said he was sad to see the TT Zero, which saw electric bikes raced around the 37.73-mile track on the Isle of Man, being axed after 10 years of competition.

No-one has been more successful in the class than Rutter, who has claimed five wins and also holds the lap record at 121.824mph.

But he understands the decision last week to remove the class for at least two years and hopes the class will return in longer format, and with more competition.

"I think it's a shame but there aren't enough bikes on the grid," he said. "There's a lots of interest but it's hard to out a package together, and no-one can compete with the Honda Mugen.

"In a couple of years, hopefully more team will have caught up and I think next time it should be extended to two laps.

"We're getting up to some really decent speeds but it now needs to become a two-lap race.

"There will be a little less stress on my behalf because the electric bike was always the one that worried me the most.

"When you're riding them around the TT sometimes you don't know what they'll going to do – in a way, it will be nice for someone else to test them for a bit!"

