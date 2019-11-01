Stunning end to BSB as Bryant sticks it on the podium

Having struck up a brilliant relationship with new driver Tommy Philp in just a few weeks, the Brian Gray Powerbiking Race Team stormed to a stunning third place during the final race of the 2019 British Sidecar Championship.

Tom Bryant, far right, celebrates a stunning podium in the British Sidecar championship. Picture: Barry Clay

Philp and Shrewsbury's Bryant entered once more as a wildcard before looking at a full assault on the championship next year.

Qualifying on Friday saw Philp and Bryant manage ninth on the grid, despite suffering from handling problems.

Saturday's opener was raced in perfect conditions and the pair moved up to sixth following a couple of retirements, placing their Yamaha 600 LCR on the third row for Sunday's finale.

The duo swept round the outside of their teammates at the top of Paddock Hill Bend when the flag dropped for the second race and took the lead at Surtees.

Entering Clearways, they had pulled a comfortable lead and held off Steve Kershaw and Stuart Clark for three laps, finally having to give way coming out of Druids on lap four.

Todd Ellis and Charlie Richardson then overtook them and going into the last lap, Lewis Blackstock and Paddy Rosney were trying all they could to grab the final podium place but Philp found the extra edge to out accelerate them to the line and take their first podium in the British championship.

Michael Rutter got some much-needed time on his new BMW during the season finale. Picture: Dave Holland

Bridgnorth's Michael Rutter completed a positive weekend programme on Bathams Racing's new BMW S1000RR by completing a full race distance at the final round of the National Superstock 1000 Championship.

Starting 13th, with more chassis and electronic set up changes to evaluate in the race, he finished one place better with a best lap time exactly four seconds faster than his first practice session on Friday.

The day was also rounded off superbly for the Bathams Racing team as Taylor Mackenzie collected his trophy for second place in the championship, despite deciding to enter the main BSB races as a wildcard with Tyco BMW at Brands.

Rutter added: "It goes without saying that everyone at Bathams Racing wish him all the very best for his future and onward journey, and to thank him for all his effort and professionalism both on and off the track."

Harris Beech (83) managed to stay with the front pack during a superb weekend at Brands. Picture: Dave Holland

Meanwhile, fellow Bathams Racing rider Harris Beech, 15, from Alveley, finished the season with his best set of results and was comfortably the highest-placed Yamaha in both British Junior Supersport races.

Harris' father, Richard, said: "It was a totally relaxed weekend for a change. Once qualifying came along, everything was dry and he ended up putting it ninth on the grid.

"Race one, we were all happy as Larry as he brought the bike home in eighth, easily his best result of the year.

"Race two was more of the same, this time staying at the back of the leading group and finishing 11th.

"He had the fastest lap of the race for a long while but was easily the top Yamaha in all the races, which was very pleasing.

"The Kawasakis just still have too much power but it was a great way to end the year."

Harry Rowlings finished a brilliant ninth despite missing the four previous rounds. Picture: Mitch DuCran

Harry Rowlings, 18, from Newport, returned to the National Superstock 600 frame for the final race and managed to finish a season-high ninth.

He said: "I so happy to finish the season and weekend off with a ninth finish and third fastest time.

"I felt really good running with the front group for the whole race and honestly didn’t expect to be any where near after having four rounds off.

"Massive thank you to Bernard Elliott Racing, Steve Jordan Motorcycles and my whole family for their efforts this year – I can’t thank you all enough."

MotoGP star Tom Booth-Amos crashed twice during another difficult round in Japan

Over in MotoGP, it was another weekend to forget for fellow Newport racer Tom Booth-Amos who was again blighted by mechanical problems, finishing 24th in the Moto3 class at Motegi, Japan.

Despite showing good pace around a track he had never ridden before, the 23-year-old, starting from 28th place on the grid, suffered two crashes in the main race.

“Another very difficult weekend," he said. "I had the rhythm to be in the top in qualifying. I could have been quick, but I was interrupted by a technical problem.

"During the race, a rider unfortunately pushed me into the fourth corner, marking the end of my race. That’s too bad, but we’ll do better in Phillip Island.”