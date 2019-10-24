Tracey brace keeps Telford flying high

The victory maintained Telford’s unbeaten start with seven points from three games going into Saturday’s clash at Leek II.

Telford were quick out the blocks and gained an early lead.

Vice-captain Tom Gough was first to a loose ball in the opposing half and found skipper Alex Johnson.

He squared for Matt Eaton who, with the goal at his mercy, doubled his tally for the season.

For the majority of the first half Olton controlled possession and their patience was rewarded midway through when a short corner led to chaos in the D and Ed James levelled.

Telford rallied and came back fighting. After several consecutive short corners, it was Tracey who stepped up for the hosts. His straight strike was too good for the visiting keeper and gave Telford a half-time lead.

The second half was a very tense but even affair with both sides seeing players in the sin bin after some controversial umpiring.

With Olton pushing for a way back into the game, it always gave Telford the chance of catching them on the counter-attack.

And they gave themselves a two-goal cushion after winning another short corner.

Tracey was the man to find the net, his strike beating both the keeper and man on the post.

The job was not yet done with a nervy final five minutes in store. Andy Balmer saw yellow and Olton threw everything they had at the hosts.

But it was too little too late for the visitors who could not find a way through Neil Davies’ goal which was well guarded by Vince Richardson throughout.