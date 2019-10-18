Shropshire's Alan Bircher on a high after Team GB call

Bircher, Ellesmere College’s director of swimming, who has overseen the development of multi-medal winner Freya Anderson, will support GB’s open water swimmers when they compete at Odaiba Marine Park.

British Swimming head coach Bill Furniss said: “I would like to congratulate the eight coaches we are nominating to the BOA to work with our Olympic team.

"All have come through a tough selection process and proved their ability to deliver results in the performance arena. The early appointment of our coaching staff follows the pattern established in the last Olympic cycle.

"The coaches will now be an integral part of team development activity as they build relationships with the athletes at camps and competitions in the lead in to the Olympic Games.”

The announcement follows on from confirmation that Chris Spice will take up the role of Team Leader in Tokyo, as he did in Rio, with Furniss and Dawn Peart also replicating the head coach and team manager roles they performed in Brazil.