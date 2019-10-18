Breidden fire out a warning

The second round of fixtures in the Shrewsbury Bell Target League brought some stunning and consistent scores from hosts Breidden , in their first fixture of the season, including two possibles on an impressive evening.

Opener Dai Tom Williams and anchorman Rich Lewis fired possibles of 37 and 37.5 respectively from the maximum 38.5.

Those scores came either side of Martin Pearce and Tabitha Corbett also totalling 37.5, missing the bull just once each.

Marchamley pair Dominic Spenser and Steve Evanson shot 34.5s but the visitors could not contain the champions, who ran out 183-167.5 winners.

Impressive shooting from summer league champions Telepost earned them a fine 178-168.5 win on the road at The Cock Inn’s A side.

Dan Pritchard dropped just one shot out of the bull to finish with 36 while Bob Griffiths scored 36.5 and Aaron Knight followed up with 36 as the visitors made it two wins from two.

Unison were also away winners, at Condover, to continue their 100 per cent record this season thanks to a 178-171.5 success. Mike Lewis, last up for the victors, popped in possible of 37.

Lucy Thomas added a 35, missing out on a possible by just one shot, while Andy Lawrence edged Derek Berkley 35.5-34.5 in the close encounter between sides that finished side-by-side last term.

Last season’s runners-up, The Cock B, came out on top at Harlescott B, with Rich Morgan and Joe Hilditch firing scores of 36 into the bull to down their hosts 178.5-166.5.

Red Lion enjoyed a commanding victory over Harlescott A with Matt Knight and Andy Williams shooting well on their way to the 174-157.5 win. Harlescott A did manage to shoot above last season’s average.