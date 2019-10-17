Olympic ace Rebecca Romero guiding school success

The RSSBC now include Rebecca Romero – Olympic medal winner in two sports, rowing and cycling – and former World Championship medal winner Rebecca Chin in their ranks. The duo have been coaching at the boarding school since the beginning of the new term last month and hope, come the end of the year, to improve on the club’s impressive 14 wins at the elite international Henley Royal Regatta.

School director of rowing Athol Hundermark said on the appointments: “All the opponents we row against have all the equipment, facilities and coaching.

“It is small margins that it comes down to.

“So anything you can get does help. To get two people of this standard apply to join us we are so fortunate, it’s tremendous.”