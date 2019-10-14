Eventers in action at Weston

More than 500 competitors in dressage, showjumping and cross country met at the popular Weston-under-Lizard eventing course in Shropshire.

But there was disappointment in the second half of the weekend after it was beaten by torrential and continuing rainfall over Saturday night and throughout yesterday.

The South West were the big winners on Saturday as they were crowned Rowen Barbary BE90 Regional Team Champions.

The North Wales & West Midlands team secured bronze, just behind the East team, who took silver.

Other events completed on Saturday were the BE90 individual, the BE80 team and BE90 under-18s.

Various BE100 events were due to take place yesterday, but did not beat the weather.

A Weston Park statement said: “So sorry for all our competitors, trade stands, sponsors and volunteers.

“It’s a rubbish way to end the Plant A Fence events season, but we will be back next year!”