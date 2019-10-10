Alice Kinsella finishes 12th place in the all-around final at the Gymnastics World Championships

Kinsella, based at Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club in Telford, more than held her own, producing solid routines across the apparatus to place herself inside the world’s top 15 with a total score of 54.765.

The 18-year-old qualified for the world all-around final two years ago in Montreal, but had to withdraw due to injury.

However, it was clear she was keen to make up for the lost opportunity in Stuttgart.

She started her competition on her favourite apparatus, the beam. In front of a packed out Hanns Martin Scheyler Halle crowd, it was a fantastic start for the current European champion.

She showed no sign of nerves and looked at ease on the world stage, executing her routine well to score 13.800.

Moving on to floor, Kinsella showed great artistry combined with four good tumbling passes to better her score on this apparatus from qualifying and the team finals.

A score of 12.933 placed her 14th at the halfway stage.

Vault was next and, showing good form in the air, with just a step back on dismount, she scored 14.266 to keep her inside the top 15.

Advertising

The final apparatus was uneven bars and it was yet another clean routine from Kinsella.

She kept composed, showing good release and catch elements with just a hop forward on dismount to score 13.766 which elevated her to 12th in the final rankings.

She said: "I couldn’t really ask for much more. I went out there to enjoy it and gain experience and I’m really happy with 12th.

"Beam is my favourite and I love starting on that piece and I started strong, getting my best score of the week.

Advertising

"Floor was a lot better than qualifying and the team final too, which set me up really well.

"This gives me a lot of confidence moving in to 2020, which we all know is a big year, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come."

American Simone Biles (58.999) took gold with Xijing Tang (56.899) from China second and Russian Angelina Melnikova (56.399) claiming bronze.