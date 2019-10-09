Advertising
Bronze puts Gemma Howell on brink of top 10
Judoka Gemma Howell is pushing to break into the top 10 in the world rankings after winning a bronze medal at the Brasilia Grand Slam in Brazil.
Howell, from Telford, claimed third place in the -70Kg category when World No.12 Assmaa Niang of Morocco was penalised for going out of the area three times.
The 29-year-old had reached the semi-finals before losing to three-time world champion Yuri Alvear.
Alvear emphatically floored 10-time Grand Prix medallist Howell with a trademark o-soto-gari for ippon after just 60 seconds.
Colombia's double Olympic champion Alvear then went on to win gold with victory against German Giovanna Scoccimarro.
