Bronze puts Gemma Howell on brink of top 10

Howell, from Telford, claimed third place in the -70Kg category when World No.12 Assmaa Niang of Morocco was penalised for going out of the area three times.

The 29-year-old had reached the semi-finals before losing to three-time world champion Yuri Alvear.

Alvear emphatically floored 10-time Grand Prix medallist Howell with a trademark o-soto-gari for ippon after just 60 seconds.

Colombia's double Olympic champion Alvear then went on to win gold with victory against German Giovanna Scoccimarro.