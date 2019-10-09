Alice Kinsella helps GB women finish sixth in team final

The team of Kinsella, Ellie Downie, Becky Downie, Georgia-Mae Fenton and Taeja James produced some eye-catching routines to improve their positioning from qualifying (seventh).

With it being a final, three gymnasts competed on each apparatus, with all three scores counting towards the team total.

The team started on floor, with Park Wrekin’s Kinsella competing first. Her opening tumble saw her go just out of bounds, but she recovered well to post 12.066.

Kinsella also scored well on the vault, gaining 14.266 points for the team total.

Beam was the last rotation and Kinsella, the current European champion on that apparatus, showcased all of her skill on this piece. A routine with great flow to it, she scored 13.700.

Today sees the men’s team compete in their final.