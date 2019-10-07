Alice Kinsella key as GB claim Games spot

Kinsella, based at Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club in Telford, qualified for the all-around individual finals in 15th place.

In qualification, four gymnasts competed on each apparatus with the top three scores going towards the team total.

And the seventh-place finish was good enough for GB to guarantee a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Starting on uneven bars, 18-year-old Kinsella (13.966) got the team off to a great start with a clean routine with just a hop on landing.

The European beam champion showed all of her quality with a very clean routine for 13.433, just missing out on the final on that apparatus in 10th place.

Yesterday, @AliceKinsella16 qualified in 1️⃣5️⃣th place for the world all-around final👏



Here’s what she had to say about her competition 📹🇬🇧🤩 #Stuttgart2019 pic.twitter.com/b3x3SNqlNO — British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) October 6, 2019

Teenager Kinsella scored 12.433 on the floor, opening with a near perfect tumbling pass before the rest of her routine followed suit.

Kinsella, who won three medals at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last year, said: “I’m really happy. I felt so nervous going first up on bars for the team but once that routine went well I calmed down a lot.

“There was a bit of extra pressure for me on beam (being the European champion) so to nail that routine also felt really good.

“The team all fought for each other, we had a great team spirit and I think we did a really good job.”