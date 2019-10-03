Alice Kinsella confident of success in Stuttgart

Park Wrekin gymnast Kinsella is part of the Great Britain squad competing in Germany, with the action starting tomorrow and lasting for 10 days.

The 18-year-old, the daughter of former Republic of Ireland footballer Mark, claimed European Championship gold in April on the balance beam.

And she is looking to use the momentum from that triumph to repeat the feat in Stuttgart.

“Until a couple of years ago, I’d be so nervous at the big events that I’d be shaking,” said Kinsella.

“But since the Europeans I’ve never felt so confident. Now I just want to go out there and smash my routines.”

The competition will act as a key qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The top nine placed nations after qualifying (excluding those countries that finished in the top three at the 2018 World Championships) will book their team places in Tokyo.