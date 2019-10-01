Sean Gould blasts to new record at Loton Park

Sean Gould set a blistering time of 43.27 seconds at the course, near Shrewsbury – toppling the previous record held by six-time champion Scott Moran.

Ludlow’s Moran had held the record of 43.52 for seven years until Gould took his new GR59 single-seater on a blistering final run. Scottish driver Wallace Menzies had already taken the national title, with Alex Summers second and West Midlands driver Dave Uren third.

In the Midland Hill Climb Championship, Robert Kenrick of Llangollen had already clinched the title several rounds ago, so it was Cheshire driver Ash Mason in his Westfield sports car who took second place by one single point from Bridgnorth’s Tony Adams, in his Lotus Elise.