Rob Smith scores first points of the season in BTCC

The Telford race ace delivered a season’s best 14th position during an action-packed penultimate weekend of the BTCC around the Silverstone National Circuit.

Smith – in his rookie season in touring cars – changed from slicks to wet tyres part way through the final race of the weekend and charged his way up the order.

“It’s great to get the monkey off my back and take our first outright points in the BTCC, I’m really pleased with the pace we showed in the final race,” said Smith, “The conditions were changing a lot all the time, it was difficult to know who was on slicks and who was on wets as the guys on slicks were doing a good job to be fair.

“Our car was working well considering we had a dry set-up.

“If we’d pitted a lap sooner, it would’ve been a masterstroke and we could easily have been in the top 10 or higher.

“All-in-all, I’m still lacking seat time in the wet, so I’m a bit more cautious than I naturally would be, but the points are great and it’s a good way to cap what was, until then, a bit of a frustrating weekend.”

Beginning Saturday’s action with a best lap of 59.149 seconds in first practice, Smith – who drives for Excelr8 Motorsport – then found four tenths of a second in session two.

Shaving another 0.2 seconds off his previous best in qualifying later in the afternoon, Smith posted a best time of 58.565 seconds, which resulted in a frustrating 29th overall on the grid, 19th in the Independents Trophy.

He moved through to take 22nd overall and 14th in the Independents trophy – positions he maintained when race two was red-flagged amid worsening conditions.

Starting 22nd on the grid again for race three, Smith climbed into the overall top 20 before being bundled back to 26th and 17th in the Independents prior to the emergence of the safety car on lap four.

He used the opportunity to dive in the pits for treaded rubber before carving his way through the field and into the points.

His first two points of the season leave him 31st in the overall championship, while he is 16th in the Independents Trophy.