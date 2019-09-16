Jess Pugh and Ben Lane claim victory in Belgian International

Lane and Pugh, from Telford, won the mixed doubles final against the Danish duo of Amalie Magelund and Mikkel Mikkelsen.

The rallies were mostly short throughout the first game, which top seeds Pugh and Lane won 21-12.

The beginning of the second game was better for the Danes, but it was still the English duo who were in control and who led 11-8 at the interval.

Lane / Pugh vs Mikkelsen / Magelund (XD, Final) - YONEX Belgian Intl. 2019

They won the second game 21-15 to clinch victory and add to their success in the Polish Open and Spanish International.

"We are working really hard and our game is starting to come together," said Pugh, who was part of the British team that won a bronze medal in the mixed team event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

"We really know how we play and how we win matches. If we prepare well, we know that we can beat these people on this level.

"We prepare so well for finals. I actually do not think that we have lost a final yet."