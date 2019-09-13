Jockey Rob Hornby eyeing up St Leger success

Hornby, born in Southport but raised from the age of eight on a farm in Shropshire, will be on board Martyn Meade’s Geoffrey Freer Stakes winner Technician in the race, which is the oldest Classic in the world having been first run in 1776.

The 24-year-old, from Bridgnorth, has 26 wins to his name this year but victory tomorrow would he his first Group One win.

Hornby said: “The connection with the Meades has worked out really well. We have a good relationship, they’ve got a lovely bunch of horses and it’s a yard that is moving forwards. Doncaster is very similar to Newbury as it’s a nice, flat track and you get lots of time in the straight.

Hornby came home ninth last year on board Maid Up.