Euro silver for Oliver Townend in GB side

By the time Team Britain's final rider, 36-year-old Townend entered the arena with Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class, he had to jump clear to guarantee the silver.

But the horse ended up blundering through the plank at fence eight, briefly dropping Britain to bronze.

But when France’s Thibaut Vallette had the oxer at fence five down, France dropped out the medal reckoning altogether and Britain was back up to silver.

“I’m very disappointed to have the plank down, especially in that fashion, but for the team it’s a fantastic result,” said Townend, from Duddlestone Heath.