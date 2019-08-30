All-British line up as Redding joins Davies for 2020 World Superbike championship

Former MotoGP rider and current British Superbike (BSB) title contender Scott Redding has been confirmed as the Mid Wales star's new team-mate.

It means Davies, 32, from Presteigne, will line-up with a new stable mate for the third time in three years.

Current team-mate Álvaro Bautista, who sits second in the world championship after setting a record by winning the first 11 races, will leave at the end of the 2019 campaign.

He follows in the footsteps of Marco Melandri, who switched teams in 2018.

Redding, 26, from Gloucestershire – who sits second in the BSB championship this year after making his debut campaign in the national series – will join up with Davies on the factory Panigale V4 R, as part of the Aruba.it Racing-Ducati team.

Davies, who currently sits seventh in the world championship, will be embarking on his seventh successive season on a Ducati during the 2020 season.

Redding: “I’m so happy to join the Aruba.it Racing-Ducati team, which is something that I’ve wanted for a long time, because to be able to work with a team that can fight for a world title is really a great opportunity for me.

"Obviously now I have to remain fully focussed on the British Superbike Championship, because I want to try and win that title with the Be Wiser Ducati before stepping back up to a world championship again.

"A big thanks to all those people who have helped to make this dream happen, and now I can’t wait to get on the factory Panigale V4 R bike in the World Superbike Championship.”

Davies returns to action following the summer break at Portimao, in Portugal, for round 10 of the Superbike World Championship, September 6-8, while the BSB is back for round nine, at Oulton Park, over the same weekend.