Rachel Atherton unable to defend world title

Atherton, from Llanrhaeadr on the Shropshire/Mid Wales border, ruptured her Achilles tendon as she prepared for the World Cup round in Les Gets, France, last month.

Tahnee Seagrave has returned from injury as the only Briton in the elite women’s race, while Danny Hart will ride in the elite men’s race.

Two-time world champion Hart is one of seven men selected in the elite race.

British Cycling yesterday announced its squad for the event in Mont-Sainte-Anne from August 28 to September 1.

“In the women’s event, it’s great to see Tahnee back from injury but similarly I know how disappointed Rachel Atherton is to miss out on defending her world champion title due to her injury,” said British Cycling’s Michael Vickers.