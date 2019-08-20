Nuno proud of Wolves' staying power in Man United draw

Ruben Neves wowed the 31,000-plus Molineux crowd as his superb strike found the net via the underside of the bar.

That was after United dominated the first period and opened the scoring through Anthony Martial.

United then had Paul Pogba's penalty saved by Rui Patricio after Wolves' leveller.

"I'm pleased with the performance, that's what pleases me," said Nuno.

"The rest doesn't matter. It's how the boys played.

"In the first half, United dominated, they didn't allow us to go out, they were pressing high, recovering high.

"We suffered so much. We struggled, but we stayed in the game.

"We conceded with some fantastic movement from them, clinical.

"But we stayed in the game. We felt it was still there to compete, and in the second half, we really competed.

"We became strong. The tempo was ours. There was intensity. The game changed, and it was ours.

"United had a big chance with the penalty (and we saved it).

"It was a fantastic game of football, a very good game of football."

Adama Traore came on at half-time for Matt Doherty and turned the game in Wolves' favour with his speed and strength.

Nuno's side then broke through United as Joao Moutinho picked out compatriot Neves, who did the rest expertly.

On the goal, another for Neves' highlight reel, Nuno said: "I was happy. It was a very good goal.

"Ruben had the ball and put it out of the reach of the goalkeeper.

"It was spot on, a fantastic kick."

The celebrations were put on hold for a couple of minutes as the goal was checked for an offside in the build-up by the video assistant referee.

Eventually, the goal stood, but the Molineux crowd still voiced their displeasure with VAR.

And Nuno is not a fan of the delay that comes with the technology either.

"What I'm afraid of is that we'll be afraid to celebrate a goal," he added.

"They have to find a solution for it. Please do it."