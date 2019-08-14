Telford Tigers return for Jed Moreland

The 18-year-old, who made his senior debut in 2017, will ice for both Tigers 1 and 2.

Tigers 2 coach Dave Fielder said: "“Jed is another player I've worked with for most of his junior career.

"After a couple of seasons with Tigers 1, myself and (general manager) Tom (Watkins) thought that developing Jed through ice time with Tigers 2 would be a great opportunity for him.

"At only 18, Jed is a big forward with lots of speed and skill. He should be getting at least 30 points this season and help lead us into a great campaign.”

Moreland is looking forward to working with both Fielder and Watkins as well as the two rosters.

“I am very happy to be returning to Telford for the forthcoming season," he said.

"I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice and working with Tom and Dave on a two-way.

"I know that this move will help my development as a hockey player. It’s going to be a challenging year, but we are aiming to get as much silverware as possible for both teams!”