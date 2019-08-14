History for Judith Phelps with role at RFU

Phelps, from Telford Hornets, was elected at the county’s recent annual meeting and will serve a two-year term of office in North Midlands’ highest post.

“What an honour to be elected President of North Midlands RFU,” Phelps said.

“It’s a role I take on with both pride and humility bearing in mind those who have gone before me.

“I will do my best to be a good ambassador for both North Midlands RFU and the game we all love.”

Phelps’ first official engagement was attending the opening of a clubhouse extension at Ross on Wye’s Greytree ground.

“What a delight to have my first official visit at Ross on Wye where volunteers at the club have worked incredibly hard to add a club room to their building,” Phelps said.

“Many members past and present were there. Guests who helped cut the ribbon to officially open the clubhouse were former British Lions and England full-back Dusty Hare and Simon Cohen, Leicester Tigers Chief Executive, who is a former Ross player.

“During the day I was privileged to present certificates recognising the contributions of a number of the club’s volunteers.

“The event was rounded off with a women’s Touch Rugby competition. A lovely day at a thriving, friendly club – even the weather gods smiled on us. Thank you, Ross for the warm welcome.”

Phelps previously served North Midlands as Safeguarding Officer and was also the first female President of Shropshire RFU. She was awarded a prestigious Torch Trophy in 2015 in recognition of her outstanding voluntary service to rugby in North Midlands.