Shrewsbury's Shaun Whalley eager to stake claim

Town's longest-serving player admitted he was disappointed to be left out of Ricketts' side that started the new League One season against Portsmouth.

Whalley, who turned 32 last week, came off the bench and impressed in the Pompey victory, forcing his way into the team that started at MK Dons on Saturday, where he played up front alongside Steve Morison.

The winger, who Ricketts is looking to use in different positions to fit him into his formation this season, is likely to start against Rotherham in the EFL Cup at Montgomery Waters Meadow tonight.

Whalley said: "I think I've proved over my time here that I always want to do well and give 100 per cent in every game and in training.

"I was disappointed, I won't lie, but it's up to the manager to pick the team and I understand that.

"The only way I can get in the team is by doing well when I either come on or try to impress in training.

"I feel like I've done that since Portsmouth and even before that, the gaffer said I was unlucky not to start. He can only pick 11 players and I totally understand, I'll never get on his back.

"But for me personally I want to be starting every game, although it's all about the team, I just need to work hard to impress the manager."

Whalley was a bright spark for Shrewsbury at MK Dons, where Ricketts' side succumbed to a first defeat of the new season by going down to a last minute sucker punch.

The experienced attacker insists playing in a more advanced position is not new to him, as it is a role he played at former club Southport.

Whalley added: "In the first game of the season at home you always want to start.

"But I want to start every game. Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday.

"The manager makes the decisions and we got the win, there'll be no complaints from me. I won't challenge the gaffer or anything.

"I'll just work hard to get in the team. When I came on I impressed him and worked really hard in training all week and he gave me a chance."