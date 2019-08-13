Injuries gives Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts a dilemma

The Shrewsbury boss saw defender Ro-Shaun Williams limp out early on from Saturday's defeat at MK Dons with a hamstring injury that is likely to see him sidelined for at least a couple of weeks.

He joins Josh Laurent and Ollie Norburn in the treatment room alongside long-term absentees Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis.

Ricketts is still looking to bolster his ranks with at least two more new signings before the transfer window closes on September 2.

The boss feels the Carabao Cup is a good opportunity for lower league clubs to progress to the latter stages – League One Burton made the semi-final against Manchester City last season after knocking Shrewsbury out at this stage – but admits his team selection may be tough.

"You've seen lower league clubs get to the quarter-final, semi-final and even the final thinking back to just a few years ago," said Ricketts.

"There is opportunities there for clubs to progress in it. It's not particularly welcome because we're missing a few players at the moment!

"But we'll approach the game trying to win.

"We're assessing the players after Saturday's game to see if anyone has any niggles or such as the first week of the season takes its toll and we'll take it from there."

The Shrewsbury boss is likely to offer minutes to members of his squad who have yet to start a League One game.

The likes of new goalkeeper Joe Murphy, defenders Luke Waterfall and Scott Golbourne and midfield pair Brad Walker and James Rowland could all feature in the first round tie.

There will be no extra time if the game is level after 90 minutes and the tie will be decided on penalties.