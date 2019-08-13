EFL Cup - Shrewsbury v Rotherham preview: Shaun Whalley hunts for Wembley revenge

But he wants nothing more than the sweet taste of revenge by dumping Rotherham out of the League Cup tonight and then going one better in the league.

The Millers visit Montgomery Waters Meadow in what is the first meeting between the clubs since that day at Wembley in late May 2018.

Shrewsbury dreams were shattered by Rotherham defender Richard Wood’s brace – the winner in extra time – as they booked their place in the Championship at Town’s expense.

Paul Warne’s men lasted just one term in the second tier and are back in League One.

Like Shrewsbury, most of their squad has been overhauled.

Whalley, 32, is one of just three, alongside Omar Beckles and Lenell John-Lewis, in the Town first team to still be at the club 15 months later.

And the Town winger, back in Sam Ricketts’ line-up as a centre-forward at MK Dons on Saturday, is eyeing a revenge mission.

“It’s going to be a tough game, Rotherham have just come down. Even though there’s been a lot of changes for both clubs, for me personally I want to beat them because obviously they stopped me getting to the Championship,” Whalley said.

“I’m looking forward to it so we’ll see how it goes.

“I’m over it now, I am. But I remember speaking about it last season and it took me a long time to get over it because of the disappointment.

“I felt like I could’ve done more, not to make us win the game, but just different things.

“Obviously I worked as hard as I could but it was just one of those things. Everyone who loses a big match like that will probably take a lot of time to get over it.

“It will definitely be sweeter. If we finish in the play-offs again, then knocking them down in the final will be even sweeter.”

One member of Town’s losing team at Wembley that day could line up for Rotherham tonight. And Carlton Morris is not the only Miller with Salop connections as Freddie Ladapo and Kyle Vassell are options in attack.

Shrewsbury-born defender Billy Jones, who had six seasons as a Premier League player, is also with the visitors.

“It’ll be good to play them because Carlton is there and he’s a good friend, and Freddie Ladapo too

“It’ll be good to see some faces but I just hope we can beat them.

Whalley added: “It’ll be good to play them, they’re really good players.

“We all know how good Carlton was when he was here and Freddie has scored a lot of goals.”