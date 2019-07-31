Tributes to former Star sports reporter John Dee

John began working in Wolverhampton as a news reporter in 1960 after moving from weekly newspaper Wednesbury Borough News.

In the mid-1960s he moved to the Express & Star's sports desk where he worked as the Wolves reporter.

Known by sports desk colleagues as "Henry" he reported on Wolves for the Express & Star when the club beat Man City 2-1 at Wembley to lift the League Cup in 1974.

He worked on the sports desk for a number of years, and went on to make his name as a snooker correspondent, during which time he became good friends with Northern Irish snooker professional Alex Higgins.

'A fantastic reporter'

Former sports editor at the Express & Star Steve Gordos worked with John for several years between the 1960s and 1980s.

The 74-year-old said: "He was a character. A fantastic reporter with a great personality, who always had a story to tell.

"He was so good that Alex Higgins wanted John to be his manager - he was in a long line of talented reporters.

"John was larger than life and lit up a room, he never lost his Gloucester roots. He was a great sports journalist, he was bubbly.

"It was very sad and a shock to hear of his death, it was shocking to hear he had taken ill as he was always doing well."

From the beginning of my proper involvement in Snooker John Dee was a permanent fixture. Helpful , dry sense of humour and passionate about the sport. RIP John - great memories. — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) July 29, 2019

The 83-year-old from Gloucester completed his national service with the RAF before joining the Wednesbury Borough News, and went on to be the editor of his own snooker magazine, Cue World, after leaving the Express & Star.

His career in snooker was recognised by the game's governing body in 2001 when he received the services to snooker award from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association.

Just woke up and seen the very sad news about John Dee. A lovely man who really knew and loved his snooker. RIP 😥 — Joe Perry (@joegentlemanjoe) July 29, 2019

Three -time snooker World Champion Mark Williams said: “I met John when I first came on to the circuit and he was a great friend for many years.

"He was one of the big characters backstage and I always enjoyed sitting in the press room chatting.

"We had some very funny moments and the trips overseas were always more enjoyable when John was there. It’s a sad day for his family and all of the players who knew him.”

Very sad news about John Dee.



Rest in peace my friend.



😔 — Michael Holt (@hitmanholt) July 28, 2019

In 2016 he wrote a book titled 'Deetales' about his career in sports journalism and his interactions with Alex Higgins.

He continued to work as a freelance snooker reporter into his 80s and died on Sunday, July 28.

Lifelong Wolves fan John had three children, five granddaughters and a great-granddaughter.

'Young at heart'

Granddaughter Charlotte Edge said: "It was a short illness and all the family were there with him. It was really lovely and peaceful – as much as it can be.

"I searched on Twitter and the amount of people speaking out has just been incredible.

"He was always very much young at heart, even in his retirement he was attending festivals and rock concerts – his ringtone was a Deep Purple tune, too.

"He loved being involved with anything going on with music.

sad news that an old friend, John Dee, has passed on. Shared snooker press offices with him from Derby to Dubai. Once thought I'd killed him when he almost succumbed to a laughing fit after a prank played on @BroadcastMoose. A wealth of knowledge and tales pic.twitter.com/ZhRII1HOn4 — Stewart Weir (@sweirz) July 28, 2019

"And he was a lifelong Wolves fan – I know that quite often he would email friends and former colleagues with a bit of a match report, just to speak with people.

"His death ultimately had been expected and people say 'people's comments bring you comfort' and they're right – it's been incredible.

"We didn't realise how many people admired him and his work and knew him as a good friend."

Charlotte, 27, added: "He played a part in people's careers at the Express & Star, of players, officials, journalists and he was so admired.

"He was held in quite high regard and to read those comments, it's been quite overwhelming. It's been wonderful."

Among the online tributes for John is one posted on social media by the Billiards Sports Association of Thailand.

It reads: "On behalf of Mr. Suntorn Jarumon, president of the Billiards Sports Association of Thailand and all of his board members, it is with our deepest sorrow to hear of John Dee's passing.

"John had been a good friend with the Thai association for decades and he was scheduled to come back to cover the upcoming SangSom World 6 Red Championship again in September.

"Our sincerest sympathy and condolences go to his family at this time of loss. May his soul Rest In Peace. He will be sadly missed by all of us here in Thailand."

The funeral will be held on August 9 at 1.30pm at Gornal Wood Cemetery and Crematorium, with the public welcome to attend.