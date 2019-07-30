Popular rally will be returning to Ludlow

The award-winning rally has once again attracted a host of rally championships which is expected to see one of the highest number of competitors tackle a forest rally this season.

The 36th running of the Sixty and Worcestershire Motor Club all-gravel event will see the event’s tried and tested event format retain its popular features whilst receiving some small tweaks for 2019 to ensure both experienced and novice competitors can enjoy a challenging days competition in the forests.

Crews will tackle around 44 stage miles across high-quality stages in the Welsh Marches and Shropshire forests.

After technical checks and documentation on Friday, August 30 at the now traditional Ludlow Racecourse rally base, competitors will be flagged away early on Saturday, August 31 from the venue. Ahead of them will be five classic stages including the Haye Park, Radnor and Hopton forest complex, returning to the Racecourse for two services and the ceremonial finish.

After being the first event to trial a new format in 2018, the Woodpecker Stages will ensure crews in two-wheel-drive machinery get the opportunity to sample some of the smoothest forest roads by running the category first on the road in a reverse seeded order. They will then be followed by the four-wheel-drive crews, conventionally seeded.

Clerk of the Course Graham Hopewell believes that the event will once again be able to provide a classic day’s motorsport for all.

“We have some stunning stages at our disposal this year and we are confident that we have devised a great route and format for everyone to enjoy” he says.

“In the past two years, the rally has won best BTRDA, Welsh and Welsh Historic event so we have a good understanding of what competitors want.

"Having just five stages means that they are all a good length for crews to really get stuck into. But to try and shake things up a bit, the afternoon runs of Haye Park and Radnor will have a different route to the morning loop, keeping everyone on their toes.

"The stages look great and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Ludlow at the end of August”.

The event is a qualifying round of the Jordan Road Surfacing BTRDA Rally Series, Jordan Road Surfacing BTRDA Rally Series, the Pirelli Motorsport UK Welsh Stage Rally Championship, the Maxxis Tyres Motorsport UK English Rally Championship, the Brian Dennis Motorsport & www.jelfmotorsport.com Welsh Historic Rally Championship and the ANWCC Forest Rally Championship. The Race and Rally - Rally 2 Championship joins the event for the first time.