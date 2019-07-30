League to pick up award at Wembley

The Shropshire Junior Football League will be crowned the winner of FA & McDonald’s Grassroots Football We Only Do Positive Respect award.

Their commitment to enhancing and maintaining the wellbeing of young people as well as having an influential role in fostering positive attitudes and behaviour has scooped them the prize.

The Shropshire Junior Football League led the way introducing the Rainbow Laces/Kick It Out campaign and implemented respect marshals on matchdays.

McDonald’s ambassador Sir Geoff Hurst said: “I know exactly how important the role volunteers play in the development of young footballers and making sure children have the opportunity to play the beautiful game in a fun, inclusive and safe environment.

“Grassroots football simply wouldn’t be the same without volunteers like the Shropshire Junior Football League who show passion and enthusiasm each and every week.”