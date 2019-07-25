Freya Anderson bags bronze in medley

The Ellesmere Titan swam a terrific last leg to help the Great Britain team, that also included Adam Peaty, James Guy and Georgia Davies, pip Russia to third spot.

With many men swimming the opening backstroke leg, Davies had her work cut out.

But she more than delivered, a brilliant 59.25 split setting the team on their way.

Peaty was next, battling through choppy water to make up ground on a number of other nations, which he did before handing over to Guy.

Swimming the fly, Guy made huge inroads on his rivals meaning it was all down to Anderson on anchor. Despite still being only 18-years-old, Anderson wasn’t fazed in the slightest, swimming an incredibly mature race.

Touching fourth at the turn, the freestyler let rip on the way back and overhauled the Russians in the final few metres to snatch bronze by a tenth of a second.

Anderson said: “I wanted to step up and I knew the arena and the crowd would help that.

“Knowing that I was going to get mowed down by a few men, there was definitely pressure. But with that comes a bit more fight!”

Peaty also struck 50m breaststroke gold to complete a record breaking triple double having won the 100m on Monday.

Peaty, who won Great Britain’s first gold medal at the Rio Olympics three years ago, is unbeaten in five years at the breaststroke.