Morgan Gibbs-White keen to repay Nuno's faith

The 19-year-old has been firmly in the first-team fold since Nuno came in as boss two years ago, but most of his appearances have been as a substitute.

Now, on the back of scoring his first senior goal as Wolves went on to win the Premier League Asia Trophy in China, he is gearing up for tomorrow's Europa League qualifying clash with Crusaders at Molineux.

And Gibbs-White is looking to stand up and be counted in the competition.

"I'm looking to start in those European games, and push even more than I pushed last season," he said.

"We always have targets as individuals and mine is to keep going, build my confidence and prove to everyone that I should be starting.

"It can be difficult coming off the bench when you only get 15 or 20 minutes, but you have to take every opportunity as it comes.

"Nuno has shown a lot of trust and faith in me over these past two years and it's a good feeling as a player.

"It gives you an extra confidence boost. He's helped me mature and taught me so many aspects of the game.

"He's just a good character, and a good motivator as well."

Gibbs-White made 31 appearances in all competitions for Wolves last campaign and impressed enough to earn an England Under-21s call-up for the Euros which took place earlier this summer.

Since being a part of the senior set-up, there have been musings from supporters about him potentially going out on loan to grow as a player.

But the thought of leaving Molineux, on a temporary or permanent basis, has never crossed the Stafford teenager's mind.

"My mind has never swayed in terms of leaving Wolves or going anywhere else (on loan)," added Gibbs-White.

"My heart is set on Wolves and the season ahead, so I'm just concentrating on that."