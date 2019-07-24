Advertising
Lifetimes bests but Freya Anderson misses final
Shropshire swimmer Freya Anderson swam back-to-back lifetime bests at the World Championships – but still missed out on a place in the 200m freestyle final.
The Ellesmere Titan posted 1.57.51 in the semi-final after a personal best 1.57.68 in the heats in Gwangju.
With Frederica Pellegrini and Sarah Sjoestroem on her inside Anderson knew she would have to swim an aggressive race.
She gave herself the best possible chance of advancing but had to settle for seventh spot.
“It wasn’t as big a step up as I wanted but I’ll take that. To PB in the heats and again in the semi-final is pretty good I suppose. It was a world class field but I’ve got to get used to that now. I’ve got the mixed medley next so we’ll see how that goes.”
