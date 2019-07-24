David Payne claims landmark wicket as exciting conclusion awaits

The home side closed on 149-8, with a lead of 210, and all results are still possible on a pitch that has continued to give some assistance to the seam bowlers.

Payne’s landmark came when he dismissed Dillon Pennington lbw after Worcestershire had begun the day on 232-6 in reply to 354. When Payne sent back the former Shropshire man, it was a sweet moment for the 28-year-old left-arm seamer, warmly applauded by another 2,000-plus Festival crowd. At one point they slipped to 246-9 before a defiant last-wicket stand of 47 between captain Joe Leach and youngster Adam Finch. That meant Gloucestershire, without seamer Matt Taylor because of a side strain, led by just 61 on first innings.

Soon they were in trouble at 47-4 as Leach, Ed Barnard and Wayne Parnell made good use of the new ball. Ryan Higgins steadied things with an aggressive 36, but Worcestershire kept chipping away, Parnell ending the day with 3-29 from 12 overs.

With the second new ball only three overs old at the start of the day, Gloucestershire made early inroads. Only eight runs had been added by Worcestershire when Parnell edged Ethan Bamber through to wicketkeeper James Bracey and two more quick wickets followed.

Brett D’Oliveira had added only two to his overnight 66 when caught at second slip by Miles Hammond, who had dropped him in the same position on three. Bamber was again the successful bowler in the second and final game of his loan from Middlesex.

But from then on Leach farmed the strike intelligently to frustrate Gloucestershire for 22 overs before being bowled by Ryan Higgins, while Finch, twice struck by short balls from Payne, managed to see out 52 deliveries to end unbeaten on a gutsy eight.

Leach’s dismissal brought a delayed lunch and with his third ball of Gloucestershire’s second innings the skipper had opposite number Chris Dent caught behind for a duck.

Momentum was with Worcestershire and so it continued as Gareth Roderick, Miles Hammond and James Bracey fell cheaply to the new ball, which was occasionally keeping low.

Higgins counter-attacked in typical style, with 6 fours in his 35-ball innings. But he was then caught behind driving at a wide ball from Pennington and at tea the home side were 105 for five, leading by 166.

Tom Smith continued his excellent Festival with the bat by again looking more comfortable than most. But he and the normally aggressive Jack Taylor had to battle for every run against some accurate bowling in the final session.

They had taken the total to 132 when Smith edged Parnell to Riki Wessels at first slip and departed for 25. Taylor reined himself in to contribute a responsible 20 off 91 balls before Barnard had him caught behind.

At 143 for seven, Gloucestershire led by 204. Without addition, Benny Howell clipped a catch tamely to mid-on to gift leg-spinner D’Oliveira a wicket and left the arena with head bowed having made only four.

Incredibly, after a day of unbroken sunshine, a shower ended play two overs early.

Taylor is expected to bat at number 11, but not to bowl in Worcestershire’s second innings.