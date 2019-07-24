Bryan Jones hails first win for Shropshire

Shropshire completed their run chase to defeat Cornwall by five wickets at Bridgnorth in a Unicorns Western Division clash.

Oswestry's Warrick Fynn was the star man with 11 wickets in the match as well as unbeaten 56 to see the hosts home.

The victory followed a heavy defeat at Oxfordshire two weeks earlier and Jones was pleased to see an improvement.

Jones said: "We wanted a positive reaction after losing the last match at Oxfordshire and we are delighted we got one.

"There were lots of good contributions, with Warrick really coming to the party on his return to the side after being unavailable for the last match by producing an absolutely magnificent all round performance.

"We were behind by 54 runs at the halfway stage, but the third innings can often be so important and we managed to take early wickets on a competitive wicket."

"We were delighted to chase down 230 with Warrick and Jack (Edwards) both playing very well to put on 70 and see us home."

Shropshire now sit fifth in the table ahead of their next fixture when they host unbeaten league leaders Berkshire.

"It's a really pleasing result and now sets us up beautifully for the Berkshire match," added Jones.