Castlefields win but miss perfect haul

Kiah Roberts and Keith Walton were the top performers as Castlefields picked up a 161-120 aggregate success to stay fourth in the table.

Yet Taylor acknowledged a little frustration at being unable to take a 10-point sweep from their Shropshire rivals.

Ian Gaut and Colin Beaman battled hard to ensure the visitors did not return home empty handed, the latter edging out Keith Wall 21-20 in the closest game of the night.

“It was a decent result, though we were hoping for more and in the end we weren’t that far away from winning all eight games,” said Taylor.

“We feel we have been edging towards an 8-0 home win for a while but credit to St Georges, they kept plugging and were able to take a couple themselves.”

Roberts continued his excellent season on home turf by beating Dave King 21-8 to claim the MVP honours, while Walton came from behind to see off John Cooke 21-18.

Mike Beer, Paul Williams, Callum Wraight and Taylor himself also recorded wins on the night.

“Keith was excellent, while Kiah was exceptional,” said Taylor. “We know we have to keep on banging in the wins at home.”

Advertising

Taylor hopes the performance will have given players confidence when they travel to St Georges on Monday for the reverse fixture.

“We have been there or thereabouts in most of our away games so far,” he added.

“We will head into next week’s game with a spring in our step, playing on a green some of our players will know quite well.

“But St Georges are a good team with some talented players and I have no doubt they will have plenty of confidence too. It should be a good game.”