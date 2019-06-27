Chelsey Barnett and Wrekin Riders coach Kieran Edwards ready to race at World Championships

Chelsey Barnett, from Doseley in Telford, is a member of Wrekin Riders BMX Race Club in Dawley and will be competing in the toughest competition in Zolder, Belgium.

She will be joined by her club coach Kieran Edwards from Donnington, who is also club chairman and is also looking forward to pulling on his Team GB race jersey for the first time alongside Chelsey in the biggest competition of the sport.

The 12-year-old, a pupil at Telford Park School and also a member of the national race team Vehicle Glass Conversions UCC Race Team, said: “I started BMX five years ago when I came to Wrekin Riders for a holiday club session and I haven’t stopped riding since.

“I train at least three times a week and love the sport. I have made many new friends all over the country and have been able to increase my fitness and strength through BMX. It is brilliant to have qualified for the UCI BMX World Championships and I can’t wait to go.”

Edwards, 41, who coaches hundreds of children and adults every week as a volunteer British Cycling BMX specific qualified coach at the community run club on Duce Drive in Dawley, said he was pleased he had qualified but was extremely happy for Chelsey who has dedicated so much of her time to the sport.

Edwards is also Chelsey’s national race team manager.