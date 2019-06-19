Awards will honour stars of grassroots

The Shropshire FA Community Awards are taking place on Friday at the Lord Hill Hotel in Shrewsbury.

Guest speakers are former England footballer Rachel Unitt and Manchester City women’s manager Nick Cushing.

The awards have proved a huge hit since being introduced in 2010 and a host of accolades will be dished out across various categories.

A judging panel has already sat to decide who should make the shortlist – and we can today reveal who is in the running.

Shropshire FA chief executive Roy Waterfield said: “With the help and support from our sponsors, this celebration of the achievements of thousands of volunteers in sustaining grassroots football is our way of shining a light on their incredible contribution to the nation’s favourite team sport and thanking them for helping develop the game.”

Awards shortlist

Grassroots Coach of the Year: Paul Lewis, Adam Jones, Declan Allen.

Grassroots Supporter of the Year: Dave Tranter, Mel Drakeley.

Grounds Team of the Year: Shifnal Town FC, Market Drayton Town FC, Ellesmere Rangers FC.

Grassroots Club of the Year: Shrewsbury Juniors FC, Shifnal Town FC, Shrewsbury Up & Comers FC.

Volunteer of the Year: Pete Gough, Anthony Boughton, Robert Foster.

Rising Star of the Year: Holly Davies, Jack Reynolds, Regan Gough.

Respect Award – We Only Do Positive: Shropshire Junior League

Grassroots Match Official of the Year: Regan Gough, Mark Reilly, Jessica Morgan.

Grassroots League of the Year: The Shropshire Girl’s & Women’s Football League, The Shropshire Junior Football League.

Grassroots Project of the Year Award: Shifnal Town FC, Grange Park Primary School.