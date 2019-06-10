Shropshire's Andrew shooting for European glory

Andrew Lloyd, from Stiperstones near Shrewsbury, will lead the team made up of three men, three women, three veterans and three juniors, into the Italian Grand Prix for Helice Shooting in Sicily. The European trophy is up for grabs as part of the contest.

It is the first time Andrew, who has a gunsmith's shop in the village, will be skipper of the side after being part of the GB set-up for the last seven years.

"There will be about 40 teams in it, but we're as good as any other side in the world. We could win it, without a doubt," he said.

In shooting, players who lead the rankings tend to be selected for captaincy. Andrew's achievement is despite only training once a week or once a fortnight, compared to rivals who are training three or four times a week.

He said: "For Helice there is nowhere to train around here so I have to travel down south to practice."

Andrew, who along with running Shropshire Guns also teaches shooting, will be joined by wife Nicola in Sicily. He added: "She been everywhere with me. I travel all over the world for shooting."