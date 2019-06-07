Trio are in GB side for Tokyo

Howell, from Telford, and Powell, from Powys, are included in British Judo’s first stage selection for the competition in Tokyo.

Shrewsbury-born Commonwealth gold medallist Sarah Adlington, now based in Scotland, is also on the list of eight.

Howell fights in the -70kg category, Powell at -78kg and Adlington at +78kg.

The Championships will take place from August 25 to 31.

British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue said: “This is the first time in my years as performance director that we have been in a position to select such as large team at the first stage of selection.

“What this means for the athletes is they can now focus solely on their individual preparation for the World Championships in the knowledge that they have been selected.

“The selected athletes have enjoyed a great start to the year with medals at Grand Slam and Grand Prix level, and we hope that this will continue at the upcoming European Games in Minsk ahead of Tokyo.

“The Tokyo World Championships will act as great preparation for the British Judo team ahead of next year’s Olympic Games as we can become settled in the performance environment and the team selected reflects our ambitions to best achieve success at the Tokyo Games.”