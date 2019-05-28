Menu

Telford Tigers re-sign forward Dan Mitchell

Sport | Published:

Teenage forward Dan Mitchell will be back at Telford Tigers for the 2019/20 season.

Telford Tigers Ice Hockey team, at Telford Ice Rink. Player Dan Mitchell

Mitchell returns for his third season at the club after previously playing up for the senior team from the under-18 side.

The 18-year-old played 33 games last season, scoring 28 points, and spent plenty of ice time on the top line alongside Jason Silverthorn and Ricky Plant.

Mitchell said: “I’m excited to be back with the Tigers for the 2019/20 season.

“I’ve really enjoyed the last two seasons and, with my junior career now behind me, I’m looking forward to working hard to compete and work my way up the line-up.

“I like to bring a physical, gritty game and try to create some energy for the team to feed off.

“Tom (Watkins) has given me a great opportunity and I’ll do everything I can to repay the faith he has shown in me.”

Head coach and general manager Watkins added: “Dan has joined us as a senior player this season and we have seen a rapid progression in his development over the last two seasons with him playing up from the under-18s.

“Dan has excellent speed, good hand eye co-ordination and is not afraid of being physical.

“This year will be a test for him and I am sure he is up for the challenge.”

