Telford Tigers re-sign forward Dan Mitchell

Mitchell returns for his third season at the club after previously playing up for the senior team from the under-18 side.

The 18-year-old played 33 games last season, scoring 28 points, and spent plenty of ice time on the top line alongside Jason Silverthorn and Ricky Plant.

Mitchell said: “I’m excited to be back with the Tigers for the 2019/20 season.

“I’ve really enjoyed the last two seasons and, with my junior career now behind me, I’m looking forward to working hard to compete and work my way up the line-up.

“I like to bring a physical, gritty game and try to create some energy for the team to feed off.

“Tom (Watkins) has given me a great opportunity and I’ll do everything I can to repay the faith he has shown in me.”

Head coach and general manager Watkins added: “Dan has joined us as a senior player this season and we have seen a rapid progression in his development over the last two seasons with him playing up from the under-18s.

“Dan has excellent speed, good hand eye co-ordination and is not afraid of being physical.

“This year will be a test for him and I am sure he is up for the challenge.”