Ryan Bennett: Wolves stars are the best of friends

Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League next season.

In effect Nuno Espirito Santo used only 19 players throughout the campaign, as well as brief substitute appearances for Will Norris and Max Kilman.

Bennett, a mainstay at the back, says in both terms of team spirit and quality it’s the best squad he’s been part of – with skipper Coady and back-up keeper John Ruddy the most vocal in the dressing room.

“It’s the tightest squad I’ve ever been involved in and the most gifted one too,” Bennett said.

“We’re probably not blessed with a lot of (vocal players) but Conor comes in and holds it together sometimes, he’s very vocal.

“John Ruddy is very vocal as well and even though he hasn’t been playing as much this season he’s always vocal in the dressing room.

“Even at half-time in games, or at the end of games, he’s always picking us back up.

“It’s little things like that and the togetherness in the squad.”

Coady played every minute of every game in all competitions this season, the only top-flight player to do so.

The 26-year-old has described it as the best season of his career and it marks a stellar couple of seasons for Coady, who was converted to a centre-half by head coach Nuno at the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

Former Norwich man Bennett, who played 40 times in all competitions this season, described it as a ‘pleasure’ to feature alongside Coady week after week.

“He’s been brilliant,” Bennett added.

“The two years I’ve been here he’s been outstanding.

“I remember coming in on the first day, the manager put him in the position he’s playing now and maybe some people weren’t expecting, maybe even himself.

“He’s been a revelation there and looks so comfortable.

“He’s a great lad to have in the dressing room, he’s around everyone, he’s one of the nicest fellas you’ll meet as well.

“It’s a reward for the hard work he’s been putting in for years, not just now.

“It’s a pleasure to play alongside him, it’s lovely to see him do so well and hopefully it continues.”