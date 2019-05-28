John Bayley fight back for fine away win

The 7-5 (222-205) success in south Shropshire saw the Bayley Boys pocket the extra four points on offer for an away win in the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier Division.

The outcome leaves Chris Worthington’s team fourth, with an almost identical record to third-placed Castlefields having won six and lost three of their opening nine encounters – defending champions Castlefields just pipping the position courtesy of a better aggregate.

Friday’s recovery victory leaves Bayley five points off leaders Newport and vice-captain Spencer Clarke was pleased with how the players showed resolve to come back after trailing – particularly having endured a tough night in south Shropshire two seasons ago.

“It was a great performance. They’re a good home side and ironically beat us 14-0 two years ago,” said Clarke.

“We won there last year but went not knowing what to expect. We wanted to get as many as we could.

“We were 4-0 down, they had some strong players up in Wayne Rogers, Kiah Roberts and Ben Allen but we were only 24 down on aggregate.

“Every team goes strong in their first four to set the tone but we were quite happy with the aggregate score.

“Through the middle we had a good run and came out on top.”

Clarke says Bayley, who host Newport on Friday, have been encouraged by their start to the season but thinks a push to dislodge the favourites may be a step too far.

“We’ve enjoyed what we’re doing,” he added. “I firmly believe Castlefields and Newport will be there at the crunch time and I thought Hanwood would be third and we’d be battling with Wrockwardine Wood, St Georges and a few others for fourth.

“But we’ve started well and the lads are having a good time.”

Newport, St Georges and Castlefields enjoyed comprehensive home wins.

Newport saw off Wem USC 12-2 (245-171), St Georges beat Chester Road 12-2 (238-164) and Castlefields defeated Highley 11-3 (227-167).

Bylet leapfrogged Hanmer into eighth with a 9-5 (212-181) home success while Hanwood edged Wrockwardine Wood 7-5 (213-201).

Meole Brace triumphed against bottom side Ifton 9-5 (224-176).