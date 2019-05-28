England Under-21 call for Morgan Gibbs-White

It's a first ever call-up at under-21 level for the 19-year-old Wolves midfielder, who made 31 appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo's team this season.

The Euros take place in Italy and San Marino next month, running from June 16-30.

Gibbs-White is the only new face in Aidy Boothroyd's 23-man squad, which features the likes of Phil Foden, James Maddison, Demarai Gray, Tammy Abraham, Harvey Barnes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Stafford-born Wolves academy graduate previously featured at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 level, winning the under-17 World Cup in 2017.

Boothroyd's team reached the semi-finals of the Euros two years ago, losing on penalties to Germany.

Many of the players have already linked up at St George's Park. The squad will head to Italy on June 14.

England's group games are against France (Tuesday June 18, 8pm), Romania (Friday June 21, 5.30pm) and Croatia (Monday June 24, 8pm). All their games are being broadcast on Sky Sports.

Gibbs-White is one of a number of Wolves players who'll be away with their countries this summer.

Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez are likely to feature in the African Cup of Nations and the Gold Cup for Morocco and Mexico respectively, while Ruben Vinagre is away with Portugal Under-20s for the World Cup.

Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota have been called up by Portugal for the Nations League Finals, while Matt Doherty and Leander Dendoncker feature for Ireland and Belgium in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

England Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Southampton), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Jay Dasilva (Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ezri Konsa (Brentford), Fikayo Tomori (Derby County, loan from Chelsea), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City), Kieran Dowell (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Derby County, loan from Chelsea), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa, loan from Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Demarai Gray (Leicester City), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth)