Wolverhampton Wolves all revved up for showdown

It’s a clash which sees the top flight’s top two go head-to-head with the Parrys International Wolves having a 100 per cent record from their opening three home meetings.

But the Monmore men know they’ll need to produce a solid team performance on the road against a Witches side who have been dominant on home ground.

Wolves skipper Rory Schlein says his side shouldn’t be underestimated for the clash, which is live on BT Sport. and is hoping he can make the most of his own experience having ridden for Ipswich in the previous two seasons.

"Anything can happen in this game and that’s the beauty of Speedway,” Schlein said.

“Obviously me and Scotty (Nicholls) have done plenty of laps there and hopefully we can make that experience count with the rest of the boys chipping in with what they can.

“We’ve shown some good character in our meetings so far and we know we’ve got what it takes to dig deep and come on strong in the latter stages.”

Meanwhile, Tai Woffinden made a slow start to his world title defence at the Warsaw SGP of Poland. The Wolves asset only picked up six points, to sit 10 points off the summit after round one. Ex-Wolves captain Freddie Lindgren was second with 15 points.