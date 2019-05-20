Advertising
Andy Tennant out of Tour season
Cycling star Andy Tennant has been ruled out of the remainder of The Tour Series.
The Wolverhampton rider said he was off to see a hand specialist today after posting a picture of an X-ray of a broken index finger.
Tennant, now based in Shifnal, rides for the Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes team.
The Tour Series is a city centre-based cycling competition. Tennant suffered his injury in Aberdeen on Thursday, ruling him out of Saturday’s Durham round, which he won last year.
