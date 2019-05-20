Menu

Advertising

Andy Tennant out of Tour season

Sport | Published:

Cycling star Andy Tennant has been ruled out of the remainder of The Tour Series.

Andy Tennant.

The Wolverhampton rider said he was off to see a hand specialist today after posting a picture of an X-ray of a broken index finger.

Tennant, now based in Shifnal, rides for the Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes team.

The Tour Series is a city centre-based cycling competition. Tennant suffered his injury in Aberdeen on Thursday, ruling him out of Saturday’s Durham round, which he won last year.

Sport

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News