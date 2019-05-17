Advertising
Young Bucks finish strongly to lift the Youth Cup
AFC Telford United Under-18s won the Shropshire FA Youth Cup in style as they beat Shawbury United 4-0 at Shrewsbury’s Montgomery Waters Meadow.
The first 45 minutes were tense but the Bucks kicked into another gear in the second period.
Steve Nicholson dispatched a spot-kick to put them ahead.
David Jones then completed the scoring after substitute Harry Farnsworth came up with a brace.
The impressive victory saw Telford clinch a league and cup double. It also came hot on the heels of losing on penalties to Rushall Olympic in the final of the Midland Junior Premier League Cup.
Centre-half Harry Walker, who played against Aston Villa in a friendly for the first team last summer, was part of the successful under-18s side.
