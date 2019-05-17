Young Bucks finish strongly to lift the Youth Cup

The first 45 minutes were tense but the Bucks kicked into another gear in the second period.

Steve Nicholson dispatched a spot-kick to put them ahead.

David Jones then completed the scoring after substitute Harry Farnsworth came up with a brace.

The impressive victory saw Telford clinch a league and cup double. It also came hot on the heels of losing on penalties to Rushall Olympic in the final of the Midland Junior Premier League Cup.

Centre-half Harry Walker, who played against Aston Villa in a friendly for the first team last summer, was part of the successful under-18s side.