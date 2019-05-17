Wolves defender Ryan Bennett: This has been the best season of my career

Bennett helped Wolves to their best top-flight finish since 1980.

And he said: “I’d say it’s probably been the best season of my career.

“At the start of the year I wasn’t going to play, that was clear for everyone to see.

“To get a chance and play the majority of the games has been brilliant.

“If you asked me 12 months ago how it would go, maybe I wouldn’t have expected it to be this good.

“I’ve never played in a team as good as thing, so that does benefit you.

“We’ve got an established side and every lad works as hard as he can.

“The system suits me and it’s a pleasure to play with the lads in that changing room.”

Wolves finished seventh and will qualify for the Europa League if Manchester City win the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Bennett believes next season can be even better, especially if Wolves improve their record against teams at the bottom end of the table.

They earned 16 points against the top six but only won four matches against the bottom six Premier League sides.

“We knew it was going to be a tough year but we had belief in our ability,” he added.

“We knew if we played the way we can we’d have a successful year and that’s how it’s turned out.

“Everyone in the squad has played their part.

“It’s come to fruition on the pitch and it’s testament to our hard work over the year.

We’ve dominated a lot of teams and haven’t got some results and lost to teams down the bottom half.

“If we can change that going into next season and keep the form against the teams higher in the table it will push you upwards.

“It will be difficult. It’s up to us to replicate that.”