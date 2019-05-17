Strength in depth pleases Suter

The Morda Road outfit have made a great start to the Birmingham League Premier Division Two season with three wins from four.

Cameron Davies and Xavi Clarke missed last week’s victory over Halesowen but Suter’s side still ran out winners by 20 runs.

“The lads who came in did really well and we have some good juniors in the seconds as well,” said Suter.

“It’s going to be a real selection headache for me when everyone is available later this summer.

“We have got a squad of about 15 or 16 players. We are very happy with where we are in terms of numbers and quality of player.

“We have strength in our batting all the way down. We could probably reverse the oder and get a similar score.”

Oswestry go to Barnards Green tomorrow with Ben Roberts returning to replace Josh Coleridge, who has a shoulder injury. The home side could include Worcestershire youngster George Rhodes in their line-up and Suter is expecting a tough clash.

“They have got some great players and George scored a hundred in the Royal London One-Day cup the other week,” added Suter.

“Every team in this league is capable of hurting you but we have got good players as well so we have to concentrate on ourselves and prepare properly. “It’s a long trip for us but it’s good that we’ve got two of the three longest out of the way early on.”